FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong stocks follow Asia higher as FBI clears Clinton
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRBtestC
November 7, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong stocks follow Asia higher as FBI clears Clinton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks joined a global rebound on Monday after the FBI cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in an email investigation two days before the U.S. presidential election.

But gains were capped by a 5 percent slump in property shares, after the city's government raised stamp duties on property transactions for the first time in three years to rein in soaring real estate prices.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.7 percent at 22,801.40 points, bouncing from 2-1/2-month lows touched last week while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent to 9,608.24.

Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will spend the final day of a tight White House race on Monday racing across a handful of key battleground states that could swing Tuesday's election, which polls show is extremely close but tilting toward Clinton.

"The result will weigh on global markets no matter who win the election," said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst at Zheshang Securities, noting that the markets viewed Clinton as a candidate who would maintain the status quo while they are more uncertain over what a Trump victory would mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals and the domestic economy. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.