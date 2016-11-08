FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hong Kong stocks firm as markets cautiously optimistic of Clinton win
November 8, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong stocks firm as markets cautiously optimistic of Clinton win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares firmed on Tuesday as investors looked past China's worse-than-expected trade amid signs that Hillary Clinton will likely win the U.S. Presidential election.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 22,909.47, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,659.85 points.

Global equity markets soared after the FBI said on Sunday it will not charge Democratic candidate Clinton over the use of a private email server.

The news lifted a cloud over her campaign and diminished the chance of victory for her Republican rival Donald Trump, who has stoked uncertainty over his stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration.

The optimism has offset concerns over China's economic health, with newly-released data showing the nation's exports and imports fell more than expected in October.

Most sectors rose in Hong Kong, but the energy sector dipped as thermal coal prices sank more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
