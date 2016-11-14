Hong Kong benchmark index hits lowest since August, hurt by strong US dollar

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock market touched its lowest point since Aug. 5 on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar continue to take a toll after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election sent Treasury yields soaring.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.4 percent, to 22,222.22, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 9,342.87 points.

"Hong Kong stocks are unlikely to have a strong rebound soon," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group, adding that the rising U.S. dollar and falling long-term government bond prices dampened shares in Hong Kong and other emerging markets.

After Friday's market close, the Hong Kong government reported cooling economic momentum in the third quarter. Economists said Hong Kong would continue to face pressure from global economic uncertainty as well as increasing tensions with Beijing that could threaten stability and impede policymaking.

On Monday, shares fell across the board in Hong Kong, with the information technology and property sectors leading the decline. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)