9 months ago
Hong Kong shares slip, hurt by Tencent's disappointing results
November 17, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 9 months ago

Hong Kong shares slip, hurt by Tencent's disappointing results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index edged lower on Thursday, with continued strength in the U.S. dollar hurting sentiment in Asia, but the decline was limited by strength in the services sector.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 22,262.88, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 9,326.54 points.

An index tracking Hong Kong-listed technology firms lost nearly 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by Tencent Holdings Ltd which dropped over 1 percent on worse-than-expected third quarter results released after the market close on Wednesday.

The service sector was the top performer, aided by heavyweight Sands China Ltd which jumped nearly 5 percent. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

