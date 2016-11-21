FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks end up, strength in China shares offsets outflow fears
November 21, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

Hong Kong stocks end up, strength in China shares offsets outflow fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks edged up on Monday, aided by strength in the China market, but gains were caped by fears that U.S. dollar strength and rising U.S. bond yields could accelerate portfolio outflows from emerging markets.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 22,357.78, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 9,444.71 points.

The Hong Kong market is struggling to stand on its feet after four consecutive weeks of declines, amid worries that money will move westward as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to boost infrastructure investment is expected to spur U.S. growth, push up interest rates and fuel inflation.

Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong rose sharply on Monday, with an index tracking such firms rising the most in nearly two weeks, helped by a buoyant Chinese market that climbed to a fresh-10 month high on Monday.

But IT and utility stocks weakened.

Wireless equipment provider Coolpad Group Ltd plunged to a four-year low, after the company warned that it expects to record about a HK$3 billion ($386.8 million) loss for 2016. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

