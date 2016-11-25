Hong Kong stocks close at 2-week high as Shenzhen Connect nears

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks had their best week in 1-1/2 months, with the benchmark index closing at a two-week high on Friday, partly aided by steady money inflows from China as a cross-border link will be launched soon.

The Thanksgiving break in the United States also helped slow a relentless surge in the U.S. dollar that has sucked capital out of most emerging markets.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 22,723.45, the highest closing since Nov. 10.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the city, posted solid gains, rising 1.2 percent, to 9,790.23 points, aided by a recovering mainland market.

The market has witnessed relatively strong inflows from Chinese investors via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, as a sister investment link connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen will be launched soon.

Most sectors rose, with financial and consumer stocks leading the gains. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)