9 months ago
Hong Kong stocks rise as investors decide to shrug off Italy referendum
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 9 months ago

Hong Kong stocks rise as investors decide to shrug off Italy referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks joined many other markets in rising on Tuesday, more than erasing losses incurred the previous day after Italians rejected a referendum on reforms.

But Tuesday's gains were limited as investors poured less-than-expected amounts into the Hong Kong bourse on the second day of operation for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Net inflows into Hong Kong stock market through the connect were 520 million yuan ($75.64 million) at the close, only 5 percent of the daily quota, data on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange website showed.

The benchmark Hang Seng index advanced 0.8 percent, to 22,675.15 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 9,768.85 points.

Most sectors in Hong Kong gained ground, with services , financial and raw material shares among the best performers. ($1 = 6.8747 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

