Hong Kong stocks fall, dented by concern over mainland policies

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slid to 4-1/2 month lows on Monday, extending declines since last week's U.S. rate hike, with shares hurt as Beijing signalled a "neutral" monetary policy and media reports said mainland insurance firms face fresh investment curbs.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 21,832.68 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, lost more, taking cues from a sluggish mainland market that retreated after Beijing signalled "prudent and neutral" monetary policy for next year.

The index was down 1.0 percent, to 9,377.43 points.

Index heavyweight Bank of China Ltd lost more than 1.4 percent at the close, hitting a nearly one-month low.

Media reports said that mainlanders would face more curbs when buying insurance in Hong Kong. Shares of AIA Group Ltd retreated nearly 1.5 percent.

All main sectors in Hong Kong lost ground. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)