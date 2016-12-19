FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hong Kong stocks fall, dented by concern over mainland policies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 8:23 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong stocks fall, dented by concern over mainland policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slid to 4-1/2 month lows on Monday, extending declines since last week's U.S. rate hike, with shares hurt as Beijing signalled a "neutral" monetary policy and media reports said mainland insurance firms face fresh investment curbs.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 21,832.68 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, lost more, taking cues from a sluggish mainland market that retreated after Beijing signalled "prudent and neutral" monetary policy for next year.

The index was down 1.0 percent, to 9,377.43 points.

Index heavyweight Bank of China Ltd lost more than 1.4 percent at the close, hitting a nearly one-month low.

Media reports said that mainlanders would face more curbs when buying insurance in Hong Kong. Shares of AIA Group Ltd retreated nearly 1.5 percent.

All main sectors in Hong Kong lost ground. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.