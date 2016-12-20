FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Hong Kong stocks end at 5-month low as China firms drag
#Financials
December 20, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong stocks end at 5-month low as China firms drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell to five-month lows in thin trading on Tuesday, mainly hurt by weakness in mainland companies listed in the city.

The benchmark Hang Seng index extended early losses and fell 0.5 percent, to 21,729.06 points, its lowest close since July 19.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms, lost more, taking its cue from sluggish mainland markets. Chinese markets fell after Beijing's move to tighten supervision of shadow banking activities on Monday, adding to concerns of tighter credit ahead.

The index was down 1.0 percent, at 9,283.41 points.

Trading volume was low as investors started to position their portfolios for next year.

Nearly all sectors in the city lost ground, with financial , industrial, and raw material stocks leading the decline, all down more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

