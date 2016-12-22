Dec 22 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday,
dragged by declines in steel and coal price as well as weakness
in mainland companies listed in the city.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 21,636.20,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to
9,200.24 points.
Overall, trading was thin as many investors have already
departed for the weekend's Christmas break.
Nearly all sectors retreated at the close, with an index
tracking energy shares the biggest decliner, down
around 1.7 percent on Thursday, after commodity price tumbled.
The benchmark rebar futures contract lost more than
4 percent while coke, made from coking coal, dropped
more than 6 percent.
The indexes were also pressured by losses on the mainland
where investors remained cautious on worries about tight
liquidity.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)