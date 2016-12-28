FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Hong Kong stocks up after Christmas break on commodity strength
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong stocks up after Christmas break on commodity strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks advanced on the first trading day following the Christmas break, with a bounce in commodity prices on the mainland lifting energy and raw materials shares.

The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 21,754.74 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index , which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, gained 1.3 percent, to 9,300.63 points.

Energy and raw material shares were up around 1 percent, helped by a strong rebound in commodity prices, with rebar and coke futures soaring around 5 percent and 7 percent respectively at one point on Wednesday.

Most sectors advanced, with information technology stocks the biggest performer, up 2 percent.

Shares in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, the industry bellwether, gained more than 2 percent after touching a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session.

Investors welcomed Tencent's plan to use platform services of a digital mapping company controlled by Germany's leading car makers in its products, after sealing a deal to buy stake in the company. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

