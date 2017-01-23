FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hong Kong stocks edge up on stronger resource stocks
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 7 months ago

Hong Kong stocks edge up on stronger resource stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed marginally higher on Monday, thanks to support from a solid resource sector.

Both the benchmark Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index were up 0.1 percent at the close, to 22,898.52 points and 9,726.82 points respectively.

The market was under profit-taking pressure after recently rising above 23,000 points and would likely end the week around 22,800 points, predicted Steve Leung, director at UOB Kay Hian Holdings.

Leung said investors were cautious as they watched for moves by President Donald Trump that would affect trade ties between the United States and China.

"We are all waiting for Trump's arrangement for China-related trade as he just took office," Leung said.

Leung noted resource stocks, with an index tracking the sector adding nearly 1.8 percent on Monday, were popular bets thanks to a weaker U.S. currency.

The dollar index extended the losses from the previous session after Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech on Friday.

It was down almost 0.5 percent to a 6-week low on Monday, while an index tracking nonferrous metals prices in Shanghai gained 2 percent at the close. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.