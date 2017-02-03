FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session as China surprises with policy tightening
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 7 months ago

Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session as China surprises with policy tightening

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks suffered their fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, as a robust post-Christmas rebound appears to be losing steam amid uncertainty over global growth and fresh signs of policy tightening in China.

Sentiment was also depressed by a slump in commodity prices on the mainland, which knocked shares of resources firms traded in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 23,129.21, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 9,683.23 points.

For the week, Hang Seng dropped 1 percent, while HSCE lost 0.7 percent.

Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd, said a series of controversial policies unveiled by U.S president Donald Trump raised fears of rising trade and political frictions, which is sapping investor confidence.

"There's a lot of unpredictability in the external environment, so investors are becoming risk-averse," Yip said, adding the market is under pressure to consolidate after rebounding strongly since late December.

"In addition, tighter liquidity conditions won't help equities, as the U.S. will keep raising rates, while China is also deleveraging."

The People's Bank of China raised the interest rates on open market operations on Friday morning, reinforcing views that Beijing is opting for a "prudent and neutral" monetary policy stance this year.

Sector performance was mixed.

An index tracking raw materials fell nearly 1 percent, as commodity prices in China tumbled.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.