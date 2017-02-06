Feb 6 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Monday,
drawing inspiration from a firmer Wall Street and helped by
rising capital inflows from the mainland.
The benchmark Hang Seng index added 1.0 percent, to
23,348.24 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks
mainland companies listed in Hong Kong, clocked the biggest
one-day rise in a month, bouncing 1.6 percent, to 9,840.26
points.
Sentiment was helped by rising southbound inflows through
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which used more than 17
percent of the daily quota on Monday, compared with an average
of nearly 11 percent in January.
Financial, telecommunication, and consumer
goods sectors were among the best performers in the
Hong Kong market.
Insurance firms rallied, with shares of China Life Insurance
Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance Co of China Ltd
jumping 7.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.
But resource and energy shares were little
changed, as Beijing's unexpected move to increase short-term
interest rates last week hit the commodity market.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)