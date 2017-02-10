Feb 10 Hong Kong stocks closed at a 3-1/2-month
high on Friday, with support from Wall Street's gains on
promises of tax cuts and capital inflows from the mainland.
The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to
23,574.98 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.5 percent, to 10,125.21 points.
The main index added 1.9 percent this week.
Sentiment was lifted after Wall Street's three main indexes
notched record highs on Thursday as President Donald Trump said
he would make a major tax announcement within weeks, though he
gave no details.
The market was also supported by rising southbound inflows
through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which used 24
percent of Friday's daily quota, compared with an average of
less than 11 percent in January.
Investors largely shrugged off China's better-than-expected
trade data in January.
The energy sector rose 1.3 percent, with a boost
from heavyweights PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd.
Resources stocks erased early losses and inched up
0.2 percent at the close as commodity prices picked up in the
afternoon.
Property developers touched a three-month high but
then slipped, dropping 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)