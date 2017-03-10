March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed
earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a
slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a
near certain U.S. rate hike next week.
The Hang Seng index gained 0.3 percent to 23,568.67,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index shed 0.3
percent to 10,069.10 points, dragged by Chinese energy giants.
For the week, the market was roughly flat
Traders said that with a U.S. interest rate factored in at
the Federal Reserve's March 14-15 meeting, attention was now
shifting to how fast the Fed would tighten monetary policies
further.
Energy shares fell sharply for the second day, as
bearish sentiment deepened although global crude prices inched
up after dropping to their lowest in more than three months on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)