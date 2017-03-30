FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong shares fall, weighed by financials, Tencent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.

The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent to 24,301.09 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent to 10,355.71.

Chinese money inflow was absent as the southbound trading between mainland cities and Hong Kong through connect schemes was suspended until April 5 for a holiday break.

Shares lost ground across the board.

Shares of most mainland financial institutions fell, while Tencent retreated 1.3 percent after its recent rally.

Li & Fung Ltd plummeted nearly 10 percent after the firm reported a 47 percent slide in annual net profit, missing expectations. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

