Hong Kong stocks tick up before Trump-Xi meeting

April 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.

The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent, to 24,400.80 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 10,365.32 points.

Much of the market's attention was on the landmark Trump-Xi summit on Thursday and Friday.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office on Jan. 20, with trade and security issues set to figure prominently.

Most sectors gained ground at the close, with services and tech stocks leading the gains.

Coal miners advanced after coal prices hit the highest in four months in the mainland market. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)