FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Hong Kong stocks fall for 3rd day amid global equity gloom, weak China markets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 4 months ago

Hong Kong stocks fall for 3rd day amid global equity gloom, weak China markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, following global equities lower as worries about France's presidential election and tensions over North Korea dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Sentiment was also hurt by a four-day losing streak in China's stock market, as investors worry that Beijing's stepped-up property curbs and deleveraging campaign will slow China's economic growth.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent to 23,825.88 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent to 9,983.73. Most sectors fell.

The Hong Kong-traded shares of China Minsheng Banking dropped 1.7 percent, after the lender said a branch manager was being investigated by police.

The probe could involve over 150 high net-worth customers and up to 3 billion yuan ($435.74 million), according to a Caixin report. ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.