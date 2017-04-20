FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rebound but gains capped by curbed by French election, N.Korea worries
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 4 months ago

Hong Kong stocks rebound but gains capped by curbed by French election, N.Korea worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rebounded modestly on Thursday along with global equity markets, though gains were capped by uncertainty over the French presidential election at the weekend and tensions with North Korea.

Lower oil prices also dragged on shares of energy companies.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent to 24,056.98 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent to 10,056.17.

France will hold the first round of its two-stage presidential election on Sunday.

On North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States was looking at ways to pressure Pyongyang over its nuclear programme, as North Korean state media warned Americans don't "mess with us".

The energy sector was flat after oil prices tumbled overnight.

Software makers were strong, up over 3 percent, led by index heavyweight Tencent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

