FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Hong Kong shares sink to 3-1/2-year lows as global rout worsens
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Hong Kong shares sink to 3-1/2-year lows as global rout worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index dropped to its lowest closing levels in 3-1/2 years on Friday as investors dumped risky assets, spooked by a worldwide fall in bank shares and concerns about the global economy, particularly China.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent, to 18,319.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.99 percent, to 7,505.37 points. For the week, the Hang Seng index lost 5 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Merchants Holdings, Power Assets , Henderson Land and CLP Holdings.

The value of shares traded on the main board was HK$58 billion ($7.45 billion), lower than Thursday’s HK$66.35 billion.

$1 = 7.7870 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.