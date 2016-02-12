RPT-Hong Kong shares sink to 3-1/2-year lows as global rout worsens

(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index dropped to its lowest closing levels in 3-1/2 years on Friday as investors dumped risky assets, spooked by a worldwide fall in bank shares and concerns about the global economy, particularly China.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent, to 18,319.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.99 percent, to 7,505.37 points. For the week, the Hang Seng index lost 5 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Merchants Holdings, Power Assets , Henderson Land and CLP Holdings.

The value of shares traded on the main board was HK$58 billion ($7.45 billion), lower than Thursday’s HK$66.35 billion.