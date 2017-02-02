FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Hong Kong stocks fall on U.S. policy concerns, gaming shares ease
#Intel
February 2, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 7 months ago

Hong Kong stocks fall on U.S. policy concerns, gaming shares ease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after the Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat view of the U.S. economy but gave no hints of the timing of its next rate move.

The benchmark Hang Seng index slid 0.63 percent by the lunch break to 23,170.70 points, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.64 percent, to 9,694.03 points.

While strong economic data from the United States and elsewhere underpinned risk assets, uncertainty and concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies are leaving markets on edge. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in its first meeting since Trump took office.

"The outcome of U.S. rates was expected, and that allowed investors to focus on fundamentals in a very cautious market," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "Investors are watching closely what will come up next from the Trump government."

Real estate developers led the slide with property subindex falling 0.95 percent. Shares of Sino Land Co Ltd fell 1.99 percent and China Resources Land Ltd slid 1.73 percent.

Macau gaming stocks remained weak after the world's biggest casino hub posted a slower than expected 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January.

Wynn Macau Ltd fell 2.3 percent. MGM China Holdings Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd slid more than 1 percent.

China's markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Friday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

