
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Hong Kong stocks slide to lowest in 3-1/2 years, property slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed at its lowest level in 3-1/2 years on Wednesday and its currency tumbled as investors were rattled by fears over capital outflows, a slowing global economy and crumbling oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 3.8 percent, to 18,886.30, its lowest level since late July 2012. THe Hong Kong property sub-index slid 4.9 percent.

The Hong Kong dollar fell for a fifth consecutive day to its weakest level in more than eight years, with a sharp drop in currency forwards suggesting more weakness was in store.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
