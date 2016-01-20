RPT-Hong Kong stocks slide to lowest in 3-1/2 years, property slumps

(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed at its lowest level in 3-1/2 years on Wednesday and its currency tumbled as investors were rattled by fears over capital outflows, a slowing global economy and crumbling oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 3.8 percent, to 18,886.30, its lowest level since late July 2012. THe Hong Kong property sub-index slid 4.9 percent.

The Hong Kong dollar fell for a fifth consecutive day to its weakest level in more than eight years, with a sharp drop in currency forwards suggesting more weakness was in store.