China's Huaxia Life says buying when stock market down

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China’s Huaxia Life Insurance Co Ltd has been building up positions in the stock market during the recent slump and plans to continue buying shares, it said in a statement published on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Chinese government introduced a flurry of measures to counter the recent plunge in the country’s stock market, which has dropped about 20 percent since mid-June.

“Huaxia Life Insurance firmly supports the series of measures and policies put forward by finance regulators. Huaxia Life Insurance has been building up positions in the stock market when it is down and will continue to buy,” it said.

Huaxia Life has registered capital of 15.3 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) and total assets in excess of 200 billion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.2043 yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch)