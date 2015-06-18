FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China stock market saw 1.4 mln new investors last week, record margin debt
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 18, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock market saw 1.4 mln new investors last week, record margin debt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Despite rising market volatility, China's red-hot
stock market still attracted over a million investors each week recently, while
margin debt continued to climb, smashing previous records, the latest data shows.
    Last week, 1.41 million new investors opened stock accounts, at similar levels
to the previous two weeks. And during the period, there was a daily average of 3.1
trillion yuan  ($499.40 billion) sitting on investors' stock accounts, which could
be used to buy stocks or subscribe for initial public offerings.
    Margin debt - an important engine of China's latest bull run - continued to
expand, climbing to a record 2.24 trillion yuan as of June 16, which was 8 percent
more than the level seen at the end of May.
    Asset under management (AUM) by China's mutual fund industry also hit a record,
reaching 7.36 trillion yuan at the end of May, a 19 percent jump from the previous
month. The expansion reflects both the rise in asset prices, and fresh money
flowing into mutual funds.                  
       
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                    June 8-12  June 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22  May 11-15  May 4-8
 New Investors      141.35     149.91    164.44     89.66      79.70      82.07
 % change w/w       -5.7       -8.8      83.4       12.5       -2.9       N.A 
 Total Investors    8,891.92   8,750.57  8,600.66   8,436.22   8,346.56   8,266.86
 % change w/w       1.6        1.7       1.9        1.1        1          1
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)  
                       June 8-12  Jun 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22  May 11-15  May 4-8
 Net Fund Flows        -4,734     9,078    -1,274     5,652      -3,719     8,576
 End-weak outstanding  29,988     38,531   28,604     31,613     23,702     26,378
 Daily average         31,076     29,449   28,765     24,288     24,771     21,237
 % change w/w          5.5        2.4      18.4       -1.9       16.6       -2.3
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit: 100 million yuan) 
                           June 16     June 15    June 12    June 11   June 10
 Margin Loans outstanding  22,400.7    22,316.6   22,204.6   22,056.7  21,923.1
 % pct change w/w          0.38        0.50       0.67       0.61      0.69
        
  * Monthly Outstanding Value of China's Margin Financing and Short Selling
(unit:100 mln yuan)  
                           May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin Loans              20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w              13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling             71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w              -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd 
    
  * Monthly asset under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry
(unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                       73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units          59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units          11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units       17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

 ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.