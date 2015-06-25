FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock market volatility hurts investor enthusiasm
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock market volatility hurts investor enthusiasm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Outstanding margin loans on Chinese stocks shrank for the
first time in two weeks and the pace of new investors entering the market slowed, the latest
data showed, as last week's 13 percent tumble in China's stock market appears to have hurt
investor sentiment.
    During the week ended June 19, fewer than 1 million new investors entered China's stock
market, 30 percent less than the previous week, as the market suffered its biggest fall since
the global financial crisis.
    In further signs of investor caution, the amount of money sitting on investors' stock
accounts averaged 2.65 trillion yuan last week, 15 percent less than during the previous week.
The money could be used to buy stocks or subscribe for initial public offerings.
    Market participants also reacted to regulators' fresh moves to reduce leverage in the
market. 
    Outstanding margin debt - an important engine of China's latest bull run - fell on June 19,
the first time in two weeks, and continued to shrink this week, according to latest available
data.            
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                   June 15-19    June 8-12  June 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22  May 11-15  May 4-8
 New Investors     99.19         141.35     149.91    164.44     89.66      79.70      82.07
 % change w/w      -29.8         -5.7       -8.8      83.4       12.5       -2.9       N.A 
 Total Investors   8991.11       8,891.92   8,750.57  8,600.66   8,436.22   8,346.56   8,266.86
 % change w/w      1.1           1.6        1.7       1.9        1.1        1          1
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       June 15-19  June 8-12  Jun 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22  May 11-15  May 4-8
 Net Fund Flows        15,400      -4,734     9,078    -1,274     5,652      -3,719     8,576
 End-week outstanding  22,513      29,988     38,531   28,604     31,613     23,702     26,378
 Daily average         26,547      31,076     29,449   28,765     24,288     24,771     21,237
 % change w/w          -14.6       5.5        2.4      18.4       -1.9       16.6       -2.3
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit: 100 million yuan) 
                           June 23     June 19    June 18    June 17   June 16
 Margin Loans outstanding  22452.7     22608.2    22664.3    22548.0   22400.7
 % pct change w/w          -0.69       -0.25      0.52       0.66      0.38
        
  * Monthly Outstanding Value of China's Margin Financing and Short Selling (unit:100 mln yuan) 
                           May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin Loans              20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w              13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling             71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w              -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd 
    
  * Monthly asset under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln
yuan) 
                           May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                       73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units          59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units          11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units       17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

 ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
