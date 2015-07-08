TABLE-Chinese stock investors unwound over $100 bln in leveraged bets since June 18

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors slashed margin loans from brokerages by nearly 30 percent over the past three weeks, unwinding over $100 billion worth of leveraged bets, offsetting government efforts to stem a nearly 30 percent slide in markets during the period. After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan ($365.62 billion) on June 18, outstanding margin loans shrank to just 1.62 trillion yuan ($260.92 billion) on Tuesday, according to the latest data from China Securities Finance Corp, the state margin lender to brokerages. Investors are accelerating the pace of deleveraging this week, unwinding 286.3 billion yuan of leveraged positions on Monday and Tuesday, even after 21 Chinese brokerages pledged to set up a 120 billion yuan fund to buy blue chip stocks. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) July 7 July 6 July 3 July 2 July 1 June 30 Margin loans outstanding 16201.8 17668.5 19065.3 19795.0 20303.4 20444.8 % pct change w/w -8.3 -7.3 -3.7 -2.5 -0.7 -1.9 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) June 29-July 3 June 23-26 June 15-19 June 8-12 June 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 New Investors 51.29 49.92 99.19 141.35 149.91 164.44 89.66 % change w/w 2.7 -49.7 -29.8 -5.7 -8.8 83.4 12.5 Total Investors 9092.32 9041.03 8991.11 8,891.92 8,750.57 8,600.66 8,436.22 % change w/w 0.57 0.56 1.1 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.1 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) June 29-July 3 June 23-26 June 15-19 June 8-12 Jun 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 May 11-15 May 4-8 Net Fund Flows 6,329 -11,779 15,400 -4,734 9,078 -1,274 5,652 -3,719 8,576 End-week outstanding 24,261 29,947 22,513 29,988 38,531 28,604 31,613 23,702 26,378 Daily average 28,613 34,913 26,547 31,076 29,449 28,765 24,288 24,771 21,237 % change w/w -18.0 31.5 -14.6 5.5 2.4 18.4 -1.9 16.6 -2.3 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)