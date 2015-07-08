FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Chinese stock investors unwound over $100 bln in leveraged bets since June 18
July 8, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Chinese stock investors unwound over $100 bln in leveraged bets since June 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors slashed margin loans from brokerages by nearly 30 percent over the
past three weeks, unwinding over $100 billion worth of leveraged bets, offsetting government efforts to stem a nearly 30
percent slide in markets during the period.
    After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan ($365.62 billion) on June 18, outstanding margin loans shrank to just 1.62
trillion yuan ($260.92 billion) on Tuesday, according to the latest data from China Securities Finance Corp, the state
margin lender to brokerages.
    Investors are accelerating the pace of deleveraging this week, unwinding 286.3 billion yuan of leveraged positions on
Monday and Tuesday, even after 21 Chinese brokerages pledged to set up a 120 billion yuan fund to buy blue chip stocks.     
    
  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit: 100 million yuan) 
                           July 7       July 6      July 3     July 2     July 1    June 30
 Margin loans outstanding  16201.8      17668.5     19065.3    19795.0    20303.4   20444.8
 % pct change w/w          -8.3         -7.3        -3.7       -2.5       -0.7      -1.9   
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  
                           May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans              20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w              13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling             71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w              -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
             
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                   June 29-July 3  June 23-26    June 15-19    June 8-12  June 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22
 New Investors     51.29           49.92         99.19         141.35     149.91    164.44     89.66
 % change w/w      2.7             -49.7         -29.8         -5.7       -8.8      83.4       12.5
 Total Investors   9092.32         9041.03       8991.11       8,891.92   8,750.57  8,600.66   8,436.22
 % change w/w      0.57            0.56          1.1           1.6        1.7       1.9        1.1 
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       June 29-July 3  June 23-26   June 15-19  June 8-12  Jun 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22  May 11-15  May 4-8
 Net Fund Flows        6,329           -11,779      15,400      -4,734     9,078    -1,274     5,652      -3,719     8,576
 End-week outstanding  24,261          29,947       22,513      29,988     38,531   28,604     31,613     23,702     26,378
 Daily average         28,613          34,913       26,547      31,076     29,449   28,765     24,288     24,771     21,237
 % change w/w          -18.0           31.5         -14.6       5.5        2.4      18.4       -1.9       16.6       -2.3
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                       73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units          59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units          11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units       17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

 ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan)



($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
