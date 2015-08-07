FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors slow pace of deleveraging as market stabilizes
August 7, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors slow pace of deleveraging as market stabilizes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors slowed their pace of deleveraging as the
market stabilized after the government unveiled a slew of policies to prop up share prices. 
    At the end of last week, outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to
buy stocks - totaled 1.3 trillion yuan, slightly lower than the start of the week, but was down 43
percent from the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18.     
  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit:100 million yuan) 
                           Aug 5        Aug 4       Aug 3      July 31    July 30
 Margin loans outstanding  13,090.4     13,098.5    12,937.4   13,352.0   13,677.2
 % pct change w/w          -0.06        1.25        -3.11      -2.38      -0.09
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  
                 June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling   46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w    -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
             
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  July 27-31  July 20-24  July 13-17  July 6-10  June 29-July 3
 New Investors    34.05       39.15       52.93       51.3       51.29
 % change w/w     -13.0       -26.0       3.2         0          2.7
 Total Investors  9269.75     9235.70     9196.55     9143.62    9092.32
 % change w/w     0.4         0.4         0.6         0.6        0.57
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       July 27-31  July 20-24   July 13-17   July 6-10     June 29-July 3
 Net Fund Flows        -1,011      -1,213       988          -1,757        6,329
 End-week outstanding  28,893      31,026       32,922       32,970        24,261
 Daily average         29,809      31,908       33,246       14,652        28,613
 % change w/w          -6.6        -4.0         126.9        -48.8         -18.0
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan)
                           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                       71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units          62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units          12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units       20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sunil Nair)

