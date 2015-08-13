FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors increase leverage as market stabilizes
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors increase leverage as market stabilizes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors have started borrowing more to fund
stock purchases as the market stabilized following a slew of government rescue measures,
signaling an end to weeks of rapid deleveraging.
    The outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks,
increased slightly over the past week, standing at 1.35 trillion yuan ($211.00 billion) on
Tuesday, according to the latest data.
    After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, China's official margin lending began
to drop sharply, slumping 34.7 percent in July alone as investors cut risk exposure amid the
market meltdown. 
       
  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit:100 million yuan) 
                            Aug 11        Aug 10      Aug 7      Aug 6     Aug 5
 Margin loans outstanding  13,510.4     13,371.2    13,141.7   13,053.3   13,090.4 
 % pct change w/w            1.04        1.75        0.68       -0.28      -0.06
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) 
                   July       June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         
 Margin loans    13,352.00  20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   
 % change w/w     -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         
 Short selling    32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11  
 % change w/w     -30.6       -34.4      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1    
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
             
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Aug 3-7  July 27-31  July 20-24  July 13-17  July 6-10  
 New Investors    26.54       34.05       39.15       52.93       51.3       
 % change w/w     -22.1       -13.0       -26.0       3.2         0          
 Total Investors  9296.29     9269.75     9235.70     9196.55     9143.62    
 % change w/w      0.3         0.4         0.4         0.6         0.6        
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Aug 3-7  July 27-31  July 20-24   July 13-17   July 6-10     
 Net Fund Flows        -1,207      -1,011      -1,213       988          -1,757        
 End-week outstanding  29,274      28,893      31,026       32,922       32,970       
 Daily average         29,253      29,809      31,908       33,246       14,652        
 % change w/w           -1.9        -6.6        -4.0         126.9        -48.8 
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln
yuan)
                           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                     71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units        62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units        12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units     20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

