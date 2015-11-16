FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks drop on Paris attacks, margin finance tightening
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 16, 2015 / 1:43 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks drop on Paris attacks, margin finance tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China stocks opened lower on Monday, following regional markets, as Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris dampened risk appetite among global investors.

Sentiment on the mainland was also hurt by Chinese stock regulators’ announcement over the weekend that it would raise margin finance requirements to reduce systemic risks.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,681.19 points at 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7 percent to 3,520.79 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for November fell 1.5 percent, to 3,671.6, to stand 9.59 points below the prevailing value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.8 percent, to 21,984.73 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0 percent, to 9,982.23.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net outflows of 0.03 billion yuan. (Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

