SHANGHAI, June 21 Chinese stocks gave only a
lukewarm reception on Wednesday to an move by index provider
MSCI to add some mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key
benchmarks, with traders saying a "Yes" decision had already
been largely priced in.
By late morning the blue-chip CSI300 index was up
0.6 percent at 3,568.74 points. The Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.2 percent to 3,147.39.
While the CSI300 has lagged a global stock rally so far this
year, it had surged nearly 8 percent since mid-May, partly on
expectations of the MSCI decision.
As a result, traders said the news prompted some investors
to take profits in blue-chips, which are no longer considered
cheap after their recent run-up.
Some also attributed the market apathy to the largely
symbolic nature of the MSCI decision.
The U.S. index publisher will add 222 yuan-denominated A
shares to its MSCI Emerging Markets Index, with an initial
weight of just 0.73 percent, and the change will only take
effect beginning in June 2018.
"The result is not a surprise," said Hu Yuanzhi,
Shanghai-based fund manager at Rationalstone Investment, noting
that even ahead of the announcement, some investors were
pocketing gains.
She added that the China market still has a long way to go
before it can gain true global recognition and attracts
"sizable" amount of foreign capital.
The CSI SWS Securities Index, which tracks
securities companies, was up around 1.4 percent but it soon
retreated and was basically flat.
Rakesh Patel, head of Asia Pacific equities at HSBC, said:
"Flows in the short term are actually (expected to be) quite
modest, probably about $12-14 billion of flows from active and
passive in year one after inclusion.
"But on a five-10 year view, there's potential for $500
billion worth of inflows, which is huge. This is based on
full-weight, full inclusion for both MSCI and FTSE."
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 0.2
percent at 25,800.98.
The H-share index of mainland China firms was down
0.6 percent. It had firmed about 6 percent in recent weeks.
"We're positive on the Chinese market but we prefer H-shares
because we think there's more chance of A-share investors buying
the H-shares...," said Sean Taylor, Asia Pacific chief
investment officer at Deutsche Asset Management.
"But we have to note that in certain stocks, we can get
exposure in the A shares to industries we can't get in
H-shares."
