an hour ago
China stocks steady, tech shares follow US lead higher
July 20, 2017 / 2:20 AM / an hour ago

China stocks steady, tech shares follow US lead higher

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China stocks were steady in early trading on Thursday, with sentiment supported by buoyant global share markets and local tech firms tracking their U.S. counterparts.

Information technology shares were particularly strong, after the U.S. tech sector surged past its dotcom era peak overnight.

The CSI300 index, which powered to a 18-month high the previous session, dipped 0.1 percent to 3,724.36 points at 2:06 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index was also down 0.1 percent at 3,228.48 points.

An index tracking the technology, media and telecom sector jumped roughly 1 percent.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,681.65 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 10,838.35.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes

