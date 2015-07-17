FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Deleveraging of Chinese margin positions shows signs of slowing
#Financials
July 17, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Deleveraging of Chinese margin positions shows signs of slowing

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - The pace of deleveraging on the Chinese stock market has shown signs of
stabilizing this week after investors cut their outstanding margin loans by more than 35 percent from its peak over
the past month, the latest data showed.  
    After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan ($365.63 billion) on June 18, outstanding margin loans shrank to
around 1.42 trillion yuan on Wednesday, according to the latest data from China Securities Finance Corp, the state
margin lender to brokerages.
    Chinese investors are however still cautious about the outlook of the stock market, with the number of new
account openings unchanged during the week ended July 10 from the previous one. 
    In a further sign of caution, the amount of money sitting in investors' stock accounts saw a net outflow of
175.7 billion yuan during the July 6-10 week. 
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans  (unit: 100 million yuan) 
                           July 15      July 14     July 13    July 10    July 9     June 8
 Margin loans outstanding  14,197.3     14,387.8    14,368.1   14,379.7   14,358.8   14,437.8
 % pct change w/w          -1.3         +0.1        -0.1       +0.1       -0.5       -10.9   
     
       
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  
                           June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans              20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w              -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling             46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w              -34.4      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
     
            
    
  *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                   July 6-10   June 29-July 3  June 23-26  June 15-19  June 8-12  June 1-5  May 25-29  May 18-22
 New Investors     51.3        51.29           49.92       99.19       141.35     149.91    164.44     89.66
 % change w/w      0.02        2.7             -49.7       -29.8       -5.7       -8.8      83.4       12.5
 Total Investors   9143.62     9092.32         9041.03     8991.11     8,891.92   8,750.57  8,600.66   8,436.22
 % change w/w      0.56        0.57            0.56        1.1         1.6        1.7       1.9        1.1 
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       July      June        June      June     June     Jun 1-5  May      May     May      May 4-8
                       6-10      29-July 3   23-26     15-19    8-12              25-29    18-22   11-15    
 Net Fund Flows        -1,757    6,329       -11,779   15,400   -4,734   9,078    -1,274   5,652   -3,719   8,576
 End-week outstanding  32,970    24,261      29,947    22,513   29,988   38,531   28,604   31,613  23,702   26,378
 Daily average         31,236    28,613      34,913    26,547   31,076   29,449   28,765   24,288  24,771   21,237
 % change w/w          9.17      -18.0       31.5      -14.6    5.5      2.4      18.4     -1.9    16.6     -2.3
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           June          May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                       71,140.33     73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change                  -3.3          18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units          62,386.15     59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change                  4.5           15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units          12,725.52     11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change                  8.5           5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units       20,107.49     17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change                  17.5          64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  


($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
