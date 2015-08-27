FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors slash margin loans by $31 bln in a week
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors slash margin loans by $31 bln in a week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors unwound $31 billion worth of leveraged bets over the
past week, offsetting foreign money inflows under a key cross-border investment scheme, the latest data shows,
underscoring rapidly shrinking risk appetite amid the latest market rout. 
    If the pace of deleveraging continues, China's stock market could face persistent selling pressure even as
the main indexes have already tumbled more than 20 percent over the past five trading sessions, and attracted
some bargain hunting. 
    Outstanding margin loans stood at 1.16 trillion yuan ($181.1 billion) as of Tuesday, a 7 percent drop from
the previous day, and representing the sixth consecutive session of declines.    
    Highlighting the hectic pace of deleveraging since the mid-June market crash, the size of margin financing
is now less than half of the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18.
    Investors unwound over 200 billion yuan ($31.2 billion) worth of leveraged bets since last Tuesday, when
margin loans stood at 1.37 trillion yuan.
    But there has been signs of improving interest from foreign investors in recent days, with 23.8 billion
yuan of net inflows seen during the first three days of the week under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect Scheme.  
            
  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Aug 25       Aug 24      Aug 21     Aug 20     Aug 19
 Margin loans outstanding  11,600.2     12,452.5    13,229.9   13,537.4   13,617.8
 % pct change w/w          -6.84        -5.88       -2.27      -0.59      -0.50
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling   32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w    -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Aug 26      Aug 25      Aug 24      Aug 21
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  5,500.45    4,929.14    4,738.26    13,774.17
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        42          37          36          105
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Aug 17-21   Aug 10-14  Aug 3-7     July 27-31  July 20-24  July 13-17  July 6-10
 New Investors    32.97       32.16      26.54       34.05       39.15       52.93       51.3
 % change w/w     2.5         21.2       -22.1       -13.0       -26.0       3.2         0    
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Aug 17-21     Aug 10-14     Aug 3-7   July 27-31  July 20-24   July 13-17   July 6-10
 Net Fund Flows        40            -831          -1,207    -1,011      -1,213       988          -1,757
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
    
    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  
($1 = 6.4090 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
