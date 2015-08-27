TABLE-China stock investors slash margin loans by $31 bln in a week

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors unwound $31 billion worth of leveraged bets over the past week, offsetting foreign money inflows under a key cross-border investment scheme, the latest data shows, underscoring rapidly shrinking risk appetite amid the latest market rout. If the pace of deleveraging continues, China's stock market could face persistent selling pressure even as the main indexes have already tumbled more than 20 percent over the past five trading sessions, and attracted some bargain hunting. Outstanding margin loans stood at 1.16 trillion yuan ($181.1 billion) as of Tuesday, a 7 percent drop from the previous day, and representing the sixth consecutive session of declines. Highlighting the hectic pace of deleveraging since the mid-June market crash, the size of margin financing is now less than half of the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18. Investors unwound over 200 billion yuan ($31.2 billion) worth of leveraged bets since last Tuesday, when margin loans stood at 1.37 trillion yuan. But there has been signs of improving interest from foreign investors in recent days, with 23.8 billion yuan of net inflows seen during the first three days of the week under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect Scheme. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Aug 25 Aug 24 Aug 21 Aug 20 Aug 19 Margin loans outstanding 11,600.2 12,452.5 13,229.9 13,537.4 13,617.8 % pct change w/w -6.84 -5.88 -2.27 -0.59 -0.50 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Aug 26 Aug 25 Aug 24 Aug 21 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 5,500.45 4,929.14 4,738.26 13,774.17 Daily Quota Balance (%) 42 37 36 105 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 New Investors 32.97 32.16 26.54 34.05 39.15 52.93 51.3 % change w/w 2.5 21.2 -22.1 -13.0 -26.0 3.2 0 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 Net Fund Flows 40 -831 -1,207 -1,011 -1,213 988 -1,757 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.4090 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)