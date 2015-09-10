FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors continue deleveraging; cautious about sluggish market
#Financials
September 10, 2015

TABLE-China stock investors continue deleveraging; cautious about sluggish market

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors slashed their leveraged bets over the past week. 
    As of Sept. 2, outstanding margin loans fell below 1 trillion yuan ($156.62 billion) for the first time since
November 2014, underlying the ongoing process of deleveraging and shrinking risk appetite among investors. 
    Highlighting the hectic pace of deleveraging since the mid-June market crash, the size of margin financing is
now less than half of the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18.     
    If the pace of deleveraging continues, China's stock market could face persistent selling pressure and remain
sluggish.    
    Foreign investors, however, appeared to have fresh interest in the market. Northbound money flowing under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme overall doubled from the previous week.
    
  
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Sept 8      Sept 7      Sept 2       Sept 1        Aug 31
 Margin loans outstanding  9,729.2     9,753.8     9,591.0      10,121.6      10,558.6
 % pct change w/w          -0.25       1.70        -5.24        -4.14         -1.51
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
 Short selling   32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
 % change w/w    -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Sept 9       Sept 8       Sept 7      Sept 2     Sept 1     Aug 31
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  15,766.71    8,484.73     13,085.60   15,997.44  14,190.92  13,544.94
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        121          65           100         123        109        104
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Aug 31- Sept 2  Aug 24-28   Aug 17-21   Aug 10-14  Aug 3-7     July 27-31  July 20-24  July 13-17
 New Investors    19.93           35.12       32.97       32.16      26.54       34.05       39.15       52.93
 % change w/w     -4.3            6.5         2.5         21.2       -22.1       -13.0       -26.0       3.2
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Aug 31-Sept 2  Aug 24-28   Aug 17-21     Aug 10-14     Aug 3-7   July 27-31  July 20-24
 Net Fund Flows        -1,052         397         40            -831          -1,207    -1,011      -1,213
   Source:  China Securities Investor Protection Fund

    
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

(1 US dollar = 6.3847 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
