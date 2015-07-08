China raises insurers' limits blue chips buying to help stock market

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China insurance regulator said on Wednesday that it had increased the limits for insurers to invest in blue chip stocks amid a slew of fresh official efforts to rescue the country’s falling stock market.

Insurance companies can now invest 10 percent of their total assets into a single blue chip stock, doubling from the previous 5 percent, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement published in its website, www.circ.gov.cn.

Qualified insurers can also increase the ratio of their equity assets to 40 percent of their total assets from the current 30 percent if the purchases are for blue chips , the CIRC said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)