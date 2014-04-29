FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEx says quotas for cross-border stock investment scheme may be increased
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx says quotas for cross-border stock investment scheme may be increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Tuesday quotas for a cross-border stock investment scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong may be increased.

The bourse also said funds involved in the recently announced scheme will be restricted within an investment channel to control risks.

Regulators in China and Hong Kong surprised market participants earlier this month by unveiling the cross-border scheme, banking on the success of the promotion of the internationalisation of the Chinese currency since 2010.

The initiative, known as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, is the latest in a series of financial sector reforms that regulators have taken this year, such as widening the yuan’s trading band and increasing quotas for investors. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Michelle Chen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.