SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China has suspended new initial public offerings (IPOs) in effort to stabilise falling stock markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

The decision was made at a meeting held earlier in the day involving officials from the cabinet, the central bank, the securities regulator and other financial agencies, the report said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kevin Liffey)