FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China c.bank working on Shanghai-London stock connect - Securities Times
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

China c.bank working on Shanghai-London stock connect - Securities Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank is preparing the groundwork for a proposed link bewteen the Shanghai and London stock exchanges that will allow investors on one bourse to invest in the other, the Securities Times reported Wednesday.

The newspaper said that officials from the Chinese government and the City of London met in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss financial cooperation, green finance, and other topics.

If the work on the stock connect scheme runs into specific difficulties, the People's Bank of China and other regulators will act together to push forward, Ma Jun, chief economist at the PBOC's research bureau, was reported as saying.

Feasibility studies for a potential Shanghai-London stock connect have been under discussion for some time, but progress has been slow in the face of challenges including the Chinese stock crash in 2015 and more recently, Britain's unexpected decision to leave the European Union.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.