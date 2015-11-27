FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2015

China regulator targets illegal margin finance in wealth management products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator, the China Securities and Regulatory Commission, told its local branches to resolutely clean up illegal margin financing in wealth management products, a commission spokesman said in a press conference Friday.

Illegal margin finance offered by non-bank lenders magnified the size the of China’s equity bull-run and subsequent crash this summer, and was the subject of a severe crackdown in late summer and early fall.

Official measures of margin borrowing also declined sharply as the equity bubbled deflated, but have recently rebounded, although not to levels most analysts consider dangerous.

Wealth management and trust products, high-yield investments typically marketed by banks or brokerages, were a major source of finance for so-called grey margin finance this spring, analysts say. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

