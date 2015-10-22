FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors increase leverage for week; market slump weighs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors generally borrowed more money to fund stock purchases over the past week but took
a hit from the abrupt equities slump, as outstanding margin loans decreased on Wednesday and stopped a nine-day rising streak.
    Outstanding margin loans fell to 985.1 billion yuan ($155.17 billion) on Wednesday, ending consistent gains from Oct. 8 to Oct. 20,
indicating that investors scaled back equities' investment.
    The number of new investors stopped a four-week decline and bounced back to 295,000 last week, the highest since early September,
though a net outflow of 33 billion yuan ($5.20 billion) was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts. It showed that some Chinese
investors returned to the market on growing confidence about the economy.     
    Investor fears about the stock market and the country's economy were eased by the third-quarter economic data released on Monday, which
showed a further gradual slowdown in activity but no signs of a hard landing. 
    Market sentiment however remained relatively fragile after China's benchmark indexes  tumbled roughly 3 percent on
Wednesday, their worst daily performance in five weeks, triggering an afternoon sell-off in the broader market.    
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Oct 21      Oct 20     Oct 19     Oct 16     Oct 15     Oct 14      Oct 13     Oct 12
 Margin loans outstanding  9,850.9     9,932.9    9,821.6    9,697.6    9,660.7    9,548.7     9,495.7    9,451.1
 % pct change w/w          -0.83       1.13       1.28       0.38       1.17       0.55        0.47       2.63
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                               
 Short selling   26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                               
 % change w/w    -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                               
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Oct 19        Oct 16        Oct 15       Oct 14        Oct 13        Oct 12
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,013.27     13,532.66     12,552.31    13,850.97     13,312.84     12,973.22
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        100           104           96           106           102           99
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9     Sept 28-29   Sept 21-25   Sept 14-18
 New Investors    29.55        10.36       13.88        26.84        28.10
 % change w/w     185.2        -25.4       -48.3        -4.5         -5.2
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9       Sept 28-30    Sept 21-25     Sept 14-18
 Net Fund Flows        -330         684           -2,609        -1,554         -735
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       September     August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan)


 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
