TABLE-China stock investors raise leverage in the period after latest rate cut
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 8:16 AM / in 2 years

TABLE-China stock investors raise leverage in the period after latest rate cut

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors increased their leveraged bets over the past week, as outstanding margin loans and
the number of new investors hit the highest since the end of August, despite a slight drop in margin loans on Wednesday as the market slid
that day. 
    Outstanding margin loans, which had increased on the four previous days, on Wednesday stood at 1.03 trillion yuan ($162.02 billion). On
Oct. 23, they moved above 1 trillion yuan for the first time since Sept. 1.
    The number of new investors also reached its highest since the end of August, with 330,300 new investors during the week of Oct. 19-23,
and a net inflow of 12.5 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts.
    Foreign investors, however, seemed more cautious and uncertain about China's stock market, with Northbound money flowing in and out
under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme this week.
    China's stocks rose on Monday, catching up with gains globally after the central bank cut interest rates late last Friday - for the
sixth time in less than a year - to try to lift economic growth. 
    The stock market, however, appeared to see some profit-taking in the following days, showing concern about the outlook for the world's
second-largest economy. 
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Oct 28       Oct 27       Oct 26         Oct 23        Oct 22       Oct 21      Oct 20
 Margin loans outstanding  10,253.7     10,276.3     10,209.6       10,076.2      9,983.0      9,850.9     9,932.9
 % pct change w/w          -0.22        0.65         1.32           0.93          1.34         -0.83       1.13
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                               
 Short selling   26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                               
 % change w/w    -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                               
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Oct 28        Oct 27        Oct 26       Oct 23        Oct 22        Oct 19
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,966.94     13,083.97     13,958.59    13,873.87     14,268.48     13,013.27
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        107           100           107          106           109           100
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Oct 19-23    Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9     Sept 28-29   Sept 21-25   Sept 14-18
 New Investors    33.03        29.55        10.36       13.88        26.84        28.10
 % change w/w     11.8         185.2        -25.4       -48.3        -4.5         -5.2
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Oct 19-23     Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9       Sept 28-30    Sept 21-25
 Net Fund Flows        125           -330         684           -2,609        -1,554
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       September     August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
