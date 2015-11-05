TABLE-China stock investors boost leverage as markets warm up

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors raised their leveraged bets in the past week as primary indexes surged, with outstanding margin loans on Wednesday hitting their highest since the end of August. On Wednesday, outstanding margin loans increased 1.99 percent to 1.05 trillion yuan ($165.53 billion), the biggest one-day growth since Oct. 12. During the week of Oct. 26-30, the number of new investors was 337,400, its highest since the last week of August, even though a net outflow of 54.6 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts. Foreign investors sold shares in China's stock market to take profits, with 2.2 billion yuan flooding out via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme on Wednesday, the biggest amount since Sep. 9. On Wednesday, the market surged before Hong Kong regulators sought to clarify the status of a planned link between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets. China's stocks rose over 4 percent on Wednesday due to anticipation of the link, as well as comments from China President Xi Jinping on the economy and Beijing's proposal for its 13th five-year plan, a blue-print for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020. The main stock index extended gains on Thursday, rising 1.9 percent as trading volume hit its highest since late July. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Nov 4 Nov 3 Nov 2 Oct 30 Oct 29 Oct 28 Margin loans outstanding 10,494.6 10,289.8 10,277.4 10,301.7 10,323.8 10,253.7 % pct change w/w 1.99 0.12 -0.24 -0.21 0.68 -0.22 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Sept August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Nov 4 Nov 3 Nov 2 Oct 30 Oct 29 Oct 28 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 15,190.89 13,851.17 13,966.83 14,118.84 14,488.43 13,966.94 Daily Quota Balance (%) 116 106 107 108 111 107 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-29 Sept 21-25 New Investors 33.74 33.03 29.55 10.36 13.88 26.84 % change w/w 2.15 11.8 185.2 -25.4 -48.3 -4.5 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-30 Net Fund Flows -546 125 -330 684 -2,609 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) September August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3433 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)