TABLE-China stock investors boost leverage as markets warm up
November 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors boost leverage as markets warm up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors raised their leveraged bets in the past week as primary indexes surged, with
outstanding margin loans on Wednesday hitting their highest since the end of August.
    On Wednesday, outstanding margin loans increased 1.99 percent to 1.05 trillion yuan ($165.53 billion), the biggest one-day growth since
Oct. 12. 
    During the week of Oct. 26-30, the number of new investors was 337,400, its highest since the last week of August, even though a net
outflow of 54.6 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts.
    Foreign investors sold shares in China's stock market to take profits, with 2.2 billion yuan flooding out via the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect scheme on Wednesday, the biggest amount since Sep. 9.
    On Wednesday, the market surged before Hong Kong regulators sought to clarify the status of a planned link between the Hong Kong and
Shenzhen stock markets. 
    China's stocks rose over 4 percent on Wednesday due to  anticipation of the link, as well as comments from China President Xi Jinping
on the economy and Beijing's proposal for its 13th five-year plan, a blue-print for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020.
 
    The main stock index extended gains on Thursday, rising 1.9 percent as trading volume hit its highest since late July.
 
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Nov 4           Nov 3         Nov 2          Oct 30        Oct 29       Oct 28
 Margin loans outstanding  10,494.6        10,289.8      10,277.4       10,301.7      10,323.8     10,253.7
 % pct change w/w          1.99            0.12          -0.24          -0.21         0.68         -0.22
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                               
 Short selling   26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                               
 % change w/w    -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                               
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Nov 4          Nov 3         Nov 2         Oct 30       Oct 29        Oct 28
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  15,190.89      13,851.17     13,966.83     14,118.84    14,488.43     13,966.94
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        116            106           107           108          111           107
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Oct 26-30       Oct 19-23    Oct 12-16     Oct 8-9       Sept 28-29   Sept 21-25
 New Investors    33.74           33.03        29.55         10.36         13.88        26.84
 % change w/w     2.15            11.8         185.2         -25.4         -48.3        -4.5
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Oct 26-30     Oct 19-23     Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9       Sept 28-30
 Net Fund Flows        -546          125           -330         684           -2,609
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       September     August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3433 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
