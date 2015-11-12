FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors steadily raise their leveraged bets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors have raised their leveraged bets in the past week, with the total of outstanding
margin loans rising seven straight days.
    The daily outstanding margin reached 1.15 trillion yuan ($180.68 billion) on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 26. The monthly
outstanding margin loans also saw a rise in October, ending a four-months decline since June, when the market slumped. 
    During the first week of November, the number of new investors dropped slightly to 300,200, and there was a net outflow of 7.3 billion
yuan in Chinese investors' securities accounts, a smaller amount than the previous week.
    Foreign investors sold shares in China's stock market to take profits, with increasing money outflows from China equities via the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme in the past three days.
    At the end of last week, China's stocks surged as investors continued to bet on blue chip companies, boosting the main indexes to
2-1/2-month highs for the week. 
    The relaunch of initial public offerings (IPO) helped the main stock index to extend gains on Monday, but it then softened on a
moderate market correction.
    On Nov. 7,  China's securities regulator said it would allow the resumption of IPOs, lifting a suspension imposed in July as regulators
desperately tried to slow a stock market crash.    
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Nov 11          Nov 10        Nov 9          Nov 6         Nov 5        Nov 4
 Margin loans outstanding  11,499.1        11,351.0      11,141.6       10,808.3      10,674.4     10,494.6
 % pct change w/w          1.30            1.88          3.08           1.25          1.71         1.99
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar        Feb         Jan
 Margin loans    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39  11,522.99   11,258.33
 % change w/w    14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29         2.4         10.7
                                                                                                                             
 Short selling   29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29      55.11       58.69
                                                                                                                             
 % change w/w    8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9       -6.1        -28.3
                                                                                                                             
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Nov 11         Nov 10        Nov 9         Nov 6        Nov 5         Nov 4
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  15,635.68      15,556.18     14,277.64     14,354.01    16,877.73     15,190.89
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        120            119           109           110          129           116
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Nov 2-6       Oct 26-30       Oct 19-23    Oct 12-16     Oct 8-9       Sept 28-29   Sept 21-25
 New Investors    30.02         33.74           33.03        29.55         10.36         13.88        26.84
 % change w/w     -11.03        2.15            11.8         185.2         -25.4         -48.3        -4.5
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Nov 2-6        Oct 26-30     Oct 19-23     Oct 12-16    Oct 8-9       Sept 28-30
 Net Fund Flows        -73            -546          125           -330         684           -2,609
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       September     August         July           June             May         Apr        Mar        Feb        Jan
 AUM                   66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33        73,592.83   61,997.91  52,414.37  48,607.18  45,449.04
 % change              0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3             18.7        18.3       7.8        6.9        0.2
 Total Fund Units      64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15        59,719.22   51,914.01  44,966.39  43,895.41  41,951.35
 % change              1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5              15.0        15.5       2.4        4.6        3.1
 Stock fund units      5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52        11,728.99   11,140.26  10,800.56  10,833.92  10,680.63
 % change              -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5              5.3         3.1        -0.3       1.4        -0.85
 Balanced Fund Units   15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49        17,113.14   10,409.72  7,416.54   6,144.94   5,672.60
 % change              -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5             64.4        40.4       20.7       8.3        2.7
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
