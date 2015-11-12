TABLE-China stock investors steadily raise their leveraged bets

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors have raised their leveraged bets in the past week, with the total of outstanding margin loans rising seven straight days. The daily outstanding margin reached 1.15 trillion yuan ($180.68 billion) on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 26. The monthly outstanding margin loans also saw a rise in October, ending a four-months decline since June, when the market slumped. During the first week of November, the number of new investors dropped slightly to 300,200, and there was a net outflow of 7.3 billion yuan in Chinese investors' securities accounts, a smaller amount than the previous week. Foreign investors sold shares in China's stock market to take profits, with increasing money outflows from China equities via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme in the past three days. At the end of last week, China's stocks surged as investors continued to bet on blue chip companies, boosting the main indexes to 2-1/2-month highs for the week. The relaunch of initial public offerings (IPO) helped the main stock index to extend gains on Monday, but it then softened on a moderate market correction. On Nov. 7, China's securities regulator said it would allow the resumption of IPOs, lifting a suspension imposed in July as regulators desperately tried to slow a stock market crash. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Nov 11 Nov 10 Nov 9 Nov 6 Nov 5 Nov 4 Margin loans outstanding 11,499.1 11,351.0 11,141.6 10,808.3 10,674.4 10,494.6 % pct change w/w 1.30 1.88 3.08 1.25 1.71 1.99 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Oct Sept August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Nov 11 Nov 10 Nov 9 Nov 6 Nov 5 Nov 4 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 15,635.68 15,556.18 14,277.64 14,354.01 16,877.73 15,190.89 Daily Quota Balance (%) 120 119 109 110 129 116 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-29 Sept 21-25 New Investors 30.02 33.74 33.03 29.55 10.36 13.88 26.84 % change w/w -11.03 2.15 11.8 185.2 -25.4 -48.3 -4.5 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-30 Net Fund Flows -73 -546 125 -330 684 -2,609 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) September August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)