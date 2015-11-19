FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China stock investors increase their leverage as market stabilises
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors increase their leverage as market stabilises

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors have raised their leveraged bets in the past week, with
the total of outstanding margin loans rising thirteen straight days, and the number of new investors climbed to
the highest since the week of July 20.
    The daily outstanding margin reached 1.20 trillion yuan ($188.17 billion) on Wednesday, the highest since
Aug. 24, The number of new investors rebounded from the previous week to 353,600 during Nov. 9 to Nov. 13,
hitting the highest since the week of July 20.
    Both domestic and foreign investors appeared to hold an optimistic attitude towards the market.
    A net inflow of 35.1 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts last week, the highest
since Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, the short week after a long national holiday in China, while seeing an inflow under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, the first time in a month that money flowed into Chinese equities from
offshore markets.
    Market sentiment was lifted by surging property shares as October home price data, rising for the first time
in 14 months, strengthened expectations that the economy may be bottoming out. Commercial banks' forex settlement
data also showed that China's capital outflows eased in October.  
    The performance of Chinese stocks was also broadly stable this week, recovering from the shock of Friday's
Paris attacks and the impact of tightened margin finance rules. 
    Chinese stock regulators raised margin finance requirements on Friday in the name of preventing systemic
risk, but kept widely-criticised limits on how much companies price Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in place.
   
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Nov 18          Nov 17        Nov 16         Nov 13        Nov 12       Nov 11
 Margin loans outstanding  11,954.4        11,944.7      11,769.2       11,641.7      11,632.4     11,499.1
 % pct change w/w          0.08            1.49          1.10           0.08          1.16         1.30
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar
 Margin loans    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39
 % change w/w    14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29
                                                                                                      
 Short selling   29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29
                                                                                                      
 % change w/w    8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9
                                                                                                      
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Nov 18         Nov 17        Nov 16        Nov 13       Nov 12        Nov 11
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,939.81      13,311.98     13,008.55     13,010.32    14,533.52     15,635.68
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        99             102           100           100          111           120
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Nov 9-13       Nov 2-6       Oct 26-30       Oct 19-23    Oct 12-16     Oct 8-9
 New Investors    35.36          30.02         33.74           33.03        29.55         10.36
 % change w/w     17.79          -11.03        2.15            11.8         185.2         -25.4
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Nov 9-13        Nov 2-6        Oct 26-30     Oct 19-23       Oct 12-16
 Net Fund Flows        351             -73            -546          125             -330
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       October         September     August         July           June
 AUM                   71,032.67       66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33
 % change              6.1             0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3
 Total Fund Units      65,623.17       64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15
 % change              2.1             1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5
 Stock fund units      6,060.01        5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52
 % change              4.2             -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5    
 Balanced Fund Units   15,224.33       15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49
 % change              -0.9            -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3773 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.