TABLE-China stock investors keep raising leverage on market's rosy outlook
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors keep raising leverage on market's rosy outlook

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors have increased their leveraged bets in the past week,
extending a broadly rising streak for two months in outstanding margin loans, a reflection of growing confidence
in the domestic stock market. 
    The daily outstanding margin loans has stood above 1.20 trillion yuan ($187.82 billion) since last Thursday
and reached its highest since Aug. 24 at 1.22 trillion yuan on Wednesday. The number of new investors continued
to grow to 359,400 during Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
    Market participants appeared to have an optimistic outlook, especially foreign investors who have
persistently bought Chinese equities in the past week, leading to a weekly inflow of funds via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect scheme for the first time since mid-October.
    A net inflow of 5.2 billion yuan was also seen in domestic investors' securities accounts in the week of Nov.
16.   
    In a sign of growing confidence that China's stock markets are stabilising, Beijing has lifted an order that
required brokerages each day to buy more shares than they sell for proprietary trading. The market is also
shrugging off any negative impact from a series of probes by anti-corruption investigators into China's
brokerages and insurance executives. 
    Market sentiment was also lifted by a slew of analysts' forecasts that generally painted a rosy outlook for
the equity market next year.
    Reports from brokerages including Guotai Junan Securities and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities expressed optimism
that shares will trend higher in 2016, and the latter predicted that the Shanghai Composite Index will
rise to around 4,500 points next year.    
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Nov 25          Nov 24        Nov 23         Nov 20        Nov 19       Nov 18
 Margin loans outstanding  12,191.8        12,171.4      12,151.0       12,189.5      12,092.8     11,954.4
 % pct change w/w          0.17            0.17          -0.32          0.80          1.16         0.08
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar
 Margin loans    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39
 % change w/w    14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29
                                                                                                      
 Short selling   29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29
                                                                                                      
 % change w/w    8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9
                                                                                                      
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Nov 25         Nov 24        Nov 23        Nov 20       Nov 19        Nov 18
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,846.52      12,576.13     12,976.78     12,889.93    13,002.71     12,939.81
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        98             96            99            99           100           99
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Nov 16-20     Nov 9-13       Nov 2-6       Oct 26-30       Oct 19-23    Oct 12-16
 New Investors    35.94         35.36          30.02         33.74           33.03        29.55
 % change w/w     1.64          17.79          -11.03        2.15            11.8         185.2
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Nov 16-20     Nov 9-13        Nov 2-6        Oct 26-30     Oct 19-23
 Net Fund Flows        52            351             -73            -546          125
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       October         September     August         July           June
 AUM                   71,032.67       66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33
 % change              6.1             0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3
 Total Fund Units      65,623.17       64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15
 % change              2.1             1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5
 Stock fund units      6,060.01        5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52
 % change              4.2             -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5    
 Balanced Fund Units   15,224.33       15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49
 % change              -0.9            -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3891 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
