FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China stock investors ease leverage for week, jolted by market crackdown
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors ease leverage for week, jolted by market crackdown

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors, rattled by Friday's market slump after a fresh
regulatory crackdown, have broadly reduced their leveraged bets in the past week, reversing the rising streak in
outstanding margin loans in the past two months.
    The daily outstanding margin loans dipped to 1.19 trillion yuan ($186.01 billion) by Wednesday after it hit a
three-month high in the previous week. It dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday after China stocks  
tumbled more than 5 percent, their biggest one-day loss in three months.
    Local and foreign investors sought to buy on the cheap following the plunge, with a net inflow of 46.7
billion yuan in domestic investors' securities accounts last week, and 3.5 billion yuan ploughing into Chinese
equities on Monday via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme - both seeing their biggest funds inflow since
October.
    The number of new investors increased to 361,500 during Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, before the market's sharp fall,
but that still was a slower rise of 0.58 percent compared with 17.79 percent in the first week of November.  
    Investors' appeared to have taken a step back on news that China's securities regulator had urged brokerages
to cease financing clients' stocks purchases through over-the-counter swap contracts, the government's latest
step to reduce leverage. 
    Soft China's factory activity surveys for November also highlighted persistent economic weakness and may have
tempered any enthusiasm for Chinese assets that followed the yuan's inclusion into the International Monetary
Fund's benchmark currency basket.    
    Still, there were signs of a turnaround with China's stock index up for four days in a row by Thursday's
close, probably helped by some of the roughly 2 trillion yuan locked up in Tuesday's initial public offerings
flowing back into equities. 
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Dec 2           Dec 1         Nov 30         Nov 27        Nov 26       Nov 25
 Margin loans outstanding  11,908.1        11,953.3      11,932.0       11,942.4      12,173.1     12,191.1
 % pct change w/w          -0.38           0.18          -0.09          -1.90         -0.15        0.17
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr        Mar
 Margin loans    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96  14,864.39
 % change w/w    14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2       29
                                                                                                      
 Short selling   29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56      79.29
                                                                                                      
 % change w/w    8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4       43.9
                                                                                                      
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Dec 2          Dec 1         Nov 30        Nov 27       Nov 26        Nov 25
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,330.70      12,245.39     9,533.26      12,735.47    12,329.79     12,846.52
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        102            94            73            97           94            98
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Nov 23-27      Nov 16-20     Nov 9-13       Nov 2-6       Oct 26-30       Oct 19-23
 New Investors    36.15          35.94         35.36          30.02         33.74           33.03
 % change w/w     0.58           1.64          17.79          -11.03        2.15            11.8
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Nov 23-27       Nov 16-20     Nov 9-13        Nov 2-6        Oct 26-30
 Net Fund Flows        467             52            351             -73            -546
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       October         September     August         July           June
 AUM                   71,032.67       66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33
 % change              6.1             0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3
 Total Fund Units      65,623.17       64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15
 % change              2.1             1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5
 Stock fund units      6,060.01        5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52
 % change              4.2             -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5    
 Balanced Fund Units   15,224.33       15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49
 % change              -0.9            -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.3976 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.