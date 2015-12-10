FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors cut leverage for week; margin loans hit lowest in a month
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors cut leverage for week; margin loans hit lowest in a month

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chinese stock investors reduced leveraged bets in the past week, with
outstanding margin loans declining to the lowest level in a month by Thursday.
    The daily outstanding margin loans edged down to 1.15 trillion yuan ($178.60 billion) by Thursday, hitting
its lowest volume since Nov. 11. It dropped 1.75 percent last Friday after China stocks  fell
nearly 2 percent, breaking a four-day winning streak.
    Still, monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing saw a 15.8 percent growth in November from the
previous month, its highest growth since April this year.
    During Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, the number of investors dropped 6 percent to 339,800, the first decline in four
weeks. 
    However, thanks to the resumption of initial public offerings (IPO), a 309.3 billion yuan net inflow was seen
in Chinese investors' stock accounts, the largest weekly inflow since the end of June - the last time when new
stocks were listed.   
    Around 2 trillion yuan ($312.7 billion) of funds were locked up for the subscriptions of a slew of IPOs
during the Nov. 30 week. A further 10 IPOs would be launched on Friday and next Monday.
    As a long-term reform, China plans to shift to a U.S.-style registration system for stock market flotations
on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges within two years, the cabinet said on Wednesday. 
    But the plan has also fuelled fears that a large number of companies could rush to the stock market for
fundraising simultaneously, freezing huge amounts of funds in the financial system which could in turn force up
interest rates. 
    In an apparent move to ease investor concerns, China's securities regulator said that the reform will be a
"gradual" process, and the IPO floodgate would not be opened all of a sudden.
            
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) 
                           Dec 9           Dec 8         Dec 7          Dec 4         Dec 3        Dec 2
 Margin loans outstanding  11,541.3        11,555.9      11,633.1       11,642.3      11,849.5     11,908.1
 % pct change w/w          -0.13           -0.66         -0.08          -1.75         -0.49        -0.38
        
  * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Nov          Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May        Apr
 Margin loans    11,931.99    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63  18,306.96
 % change w/w    15.8         14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2       23.2
                                                                                                        
 Short selling   29.05        29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66      87.56
                                                                                                        
 % change w/w    0.03         8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2      10.4
                                                                                                        
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Dec 9          Dec 8         Dec 7         Dec 4        Dec 3         Dec 2
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  12,536.73      13,391.27     12,874.81     13,348.53    13,838.69     13,330.70
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        96             103           99            102          106           102
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Nov 30-Dec 4   Nov 23-27     Nov 16-20      Nov 9-13      Nov 2-6         Oct 26-30
 New Investors    33.98          36.15         35.94          35.36         30.02           33.74
 % change w/w     -6.00          0.58          1.64           17.79         -11.03          2.15
      
  China's new stock account opening:  bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Nov 30-Dec 4     Nov 23-27       Nov 16-20     Nov 9-13        Nov 2-6
 Net Fund Flows        3,093            467             52            351             -73
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                       October         September     August         July           June
 AUM                   71,032.67       66,931.88     66,372.95      68,758.14      71,140.33
 % change              6.1             0.8           -3.5           -3.3           -3.3
 Total Fund Units      65,623.17       64,258.25     63,624.92      63,674.36      62,386.15
 % change              2.1             1.0           -0.1           2.1            4.5
 Stock fund units      6,060.01        5,814.33      6,688.85       10,451.98      12,725.52
 % change              4.2             -13.1         -36.0          -17.9          8.5    
 Balanced Fund Units   15,224.33       15,362.17     16,329.90      15,391.78      20,107.49
 % change              -0.9            -5.9          6.1            -23.5          17.5
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

($1 = 6.4391 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
