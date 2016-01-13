FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China stock investors seek haven in bond, money market funds
#Asia
January 13, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China stock investors seek haven in bond, money market funds

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's recent stock market rout has further damped risk appetite of mainland
investors, who have been seeking safe haven in bond and money market funds, and stepping up overseas investment
amid yuan depreciation fears, latest data shows.
    Over the past week, outstanding margin loans slumped 7 percent as investors unwound 78.1 billion yuan ($11.87
billion) worth of leveraged bets, according to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp.
    Latest monthly fund data shows investors are shifting money out of stocks into money market and bond funds. 
    In December, assets in money market funds jumped 27.6 percent from a month earlier to 4.4 trillion yuan, while
bond funds expanded 21.6 percent in size. That compares with a merely 1 percent rise in stock fund assets, despite
a 4.6 percent monthly gain in the benchmark CSI300 index that month.
    Meanwhile, funds under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme saw four consecutive months
of net inflows. QDII funds assets jumped 9.4 percent in December from a month earlier.
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) 
                           Jan 11          Jan 8         Jan 7          Jan 6         Jan 5
 Margin loans outstanding  10,619.9        10,965.5      11,200.2       11,315.1      11,401.3
 % pct change w/w          -3.15           -2.10         -1.02          -0.76         0
   Daily margin financing chart: 
    (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
     * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Dec         Nov          Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May    
 Margin loans    11,712.23   11,931.99    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63
 % change w/w    -1.8        15.8         14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2
                                                                                                         
 Short selling   29.60       29.05        29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66
                                                                                                         
 % change w/w    1.89        0.03         8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2
                                                                                                         
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Jan 12         Jan 11        Jan 8         Jan 7        Jan 6         Jan 5
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,636.06      13,456.39     12,705.17     12,972.59    13,496.80     11,378.84
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        104            103           97            99           103           87
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Jan 4-8         Dec 28-31      Dec 21-25     Dec 14-Dec 18  Dec 7-11      Nov 30-Dec 4
 New Investors    30.04           19.37          30.59         35.54          34.98         33.98
 % change w/w     55.1            -36.7          -13.9         1.6            2.9           -6
      
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Jan 4-8           Dec 28-31        Dec 21-25       Dec 14-18     Dec 7-11
 Net Fund Flows        1,494             -5,905           3,419           -678          -942
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           December    November    October     September   August      July        June
 AUM                       83,971.83   72,040.51   71,032.67   66,931.88   66,372.95   68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                                                   
 % change                  16.6        1.4         6.1         0.8         -3.5        -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                   
 Stock fund assets         7,657.13    7,580.48    7,398.65    6,331.30    7,248.05    12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change                  1.0         2.5         16.9        -12.6       -44.1       -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets      22,287.25   21,529.41   18,175.37   16,703.77   17,793.21   17,281.35   23,072.03
 % change                  3.5         18.5        8.8         -6.1        3.0         -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund assets  44,443.36   34,825.56   37,293.79   36,695.45   34,702.83   32,223.68   24,113.80
                           27.6        -6.6        1.6         5.7         7.7         33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets          6,973.84    5,734.66    5,863.22    5,011.81    4,546.67    4,064.09    3,615.36
                           21.6        -2.2        17.0        10.2        11.9        12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets          662.53      605.45      596.18      568.49      554.89      611.84      943.11
                           9.4         1.6         4.9         2.5         -9.3        -35.1       -10.8
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  

 ($1 = 6.5772 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
