TABLE-China stock investors seek haven in bond, money market funds

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's recent stock market rout has further damped risk appetite of mainland investors, who have been seeking safe haven in bond and money market funds, and stepping up overseas investment amid yuan depreciation fears, latest data shows. Over the past week, outstanding margin loans slumped 7 percent as investors unwound 78.1 billion yuan ($11.87 billion) worth of leveraged bets, according to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp. Latest monthly fund data shows investors are shifting money out of stocks into money market and bond funds. In December, assets in money market funds jumped 27.6 percent from a month earlier to 4.4 trillion yuan, while bond funds expanded 21.6 percent in size. That compares with a merely 1 percent rise in stock fund assets, despite a 4.6 percent monthly gain in the benchmark CSI300 index that month. Meanwhile, funds under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme saw four consecutive months of net inflows. QDII funds assets jumped 9.4 percent in December from a month earlier. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) Jan 11 Jan 8 Jan 7 Jan 6 Jan 5 Margin loans outstanding 10,619.9 10,965.5 11,200.2 11,315.1 11,401.3 % pct change w/w -3.15 -2.10 -1.02 -0.76 0 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June May Margin loans 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 % change w/w -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 Short selling 29.60 29.05 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 % change w/w 1.89 0.03 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Jan 12 Jan 11 Jan 8 Jan 7 Jan 6 Jan 5 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,636.06 13,456.39 12,705.17 12,972.59 13,496.80 11,378.84 Daily Quota Balance (%) 104 103 97 99 103 87 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 Dec 14-Dec 18 Dec 7-11 Nov 30-Dec 4 New Investors 30.04 19.37 30.59 35.54 34.98 33.98 % change w/w 55.1 -36.7 -13.9 1.6 2.9 -6 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 Dec 14-18 Dec 7-11 Net Fund Flows 1,494 -5,905 3,419 -678 -942 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) December November October September August July June AUM 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)