FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China margin loans falling as stock markets gyrate
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 21, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-China margin loans falling as stock markets gyrate

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Daily outstanding margin loans in China fell in the past week as the country's major share
indexes continued to swing wildly after plunging in recent weeks. 
    Outstanding margin loans decreased to 991.56 billion yuan ($150.71 billion) worth of leveraged bets on Wednesday, according
to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp, declining further below the 1 trillion yuan mark, which it
breached last Friday, the first time it went under that level in three months.
    The number of new investors grew by 332,100 during the week ended Jan. 15, although at a slower pace compared with the
previous week's growth. 
    On Thursday, the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.9 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.2 percent, continuing its losses from the previous week.   
    Both the indexes plunged around 7 percent on Jan. 7.
    China has taken a series of steps to stabilise its stock and foreign exchange markets amid slowing growth - 6.9 percent
gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2015, the lowest in 25 years - in the world's second-largest economy. 
    Still, as China's legions of retail investors flee the tumultuous equity markets, pushing stock prices down more than 16
percent so far this year, money is flowing into perceived safe-haven assets such as domestic bonds, gold and the dollar.
 
    
  * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) 
   (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) 
                           Jan 20          Jan 19        Jan 18        Jan 15          Jan 14        Jan 13         Jan 12
 Margin loans outstanding  9,915.6         9,952.7       9,968.7       9,974.4         10,141.7      10,239.1       10,426.8
 % pct change w/w          -0.37           -0.16         -0.06         -1.65           -0.95         -1.80          -1.82
   Daily margin financing chart: 
    (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP)
 
     * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan)  

                 Dec         Nov          Oct           Sept          August      July        June       May    
 Margin loans    11,712.23   11,931.99    10,301.68     9040.51       10,561.03   13,352.00   20,443.69  20,728.63
 % change w/w    -1.8        15.8         14.0          -14.4         -20.9       -34.7       -1.4       13.2
                                                                                                         
 Short selling   29.60       29.05        29.04         26.83         32.58       32.62       46.99      71.66
                                                                                                         
 % change w/w    1.89        0.03         8.2           -17.6         -0.1        -30.6       -34.2      -18.2
                                                                                                         
  Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd   
  
  * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan)
    Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan 
       
                                Jan 20         Jan 19        Jan 18        Jan 15       Jan 14        Jan 13
 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln)  13,593.00      12,399.65     12,616.82     13,105.36    13,022.63     12,800.37
 Daily Quota Balance (%)        104            95            97            100          100           98
  Source: HKEx 
    
  * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) 
                  Jan 11-15       Jan 4-8         Dec 28-31      Dec 21-25     Dec 14-Dec 18  Dec 7-11
 New Investors    33.21           30.04           19.37          30.59         35.54          34.98
 % change w/w     10.6            55.1            -36.7          -13.9         1.6            2.9
      
    
  Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) 
    
    
  * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan)   
                       Jan 11-15         Jan 4-8         Dec 28-31        Dec 21-25       Dec 14-18
 Net Fund Flows        -80               1,494           -5,905           3,419           -678
   Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund
    
        
  * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) 
                           December    November    October     September   August      July        June
 AUM                       83,971.83   72,040.51   71,032.67   66,931.88   66,372.95   68,758.14   71,140.33
                                                                                                   
 % change                  16.6        1.4         6.1         0.8         -3.5        -3.3        -3.3
                                                                                                   
 Stock fund assets         7,657.13    7,580.48    7,398.65    6,331.30    7,248.05    12,964.08   17,728.17
 % change                  1.0         2.5         16.9        -12.6       -44.1       -26.9       -13.0
 Balanced Fund assets      22,287.25   21,529.41   18,175.37   16,703.77   17,793.21   17,281.35   23,072.03
 % change                  3.5         18.5        8.8         -6.1        3.0         -25.1       8.2
 Money market fund assets  44,443.36   34,825.56   37,293.79   36,695.45   34,702.83   32,223.68   24,113.80
                           27.6        -6.6        1.6         5.7         7.7         33.6        -4.9
 Bond fund assets          6,973.84    5,734.66    5,863.22    5,011.81    4,546.67    4,064.09    3,615.36
                           21.6        -2.2        17.0        10.2        11.9        12.4        -2.9
 QDII fund assets          662.53      605.45      596.18      568.49      554.89      611.84      943.11
                           9.4         1.6         4.9         2.5         -9.3        -35.1       -10.8
 Source: Asset Management Association of China  



($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.